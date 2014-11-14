Bomb wounds three Lebanese soldiers near Syria border: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A bomb exploded in the Lebanese mountains close to the Syrian border on Friday, wounding three Lebanese soldiers, security sources said, the latest attack on the army in an area that has been targeted by insurgent groups from Syria.

The bomb was detonated remotely and hit the army vehicle in an area close to the border town of Arsal, the sources said, adding that one of the wounded was an officer. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Arsal and surrounding areas have been the site of clashes between soldiers and militants from al Qaeda’s Syria wing, Nusra Front, and the militant group Islamic State. Gunmen from the groups briefly took over the town in August and took a group of soldiers captive.

A similar attack killed two soldiers close to Arsal in September.