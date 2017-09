BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri urged Saudi Arabia not to abandon Lebanon on Monday, after Riyadh suspended a $3 billion aid package to the Lebanese army last week.

Hariri, a Saudi-backed politician and Lebanon’s most influential Sunni leader, called on King Salman “not to forgo Lebanon and to continue to support and embrace it”.

He was speaking in a televised address.