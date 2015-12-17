Lebanon's Hezbollah says Saudi-led anti-IS coalition is suspicious

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese Shi‘ite Muslim group Hezbollah said on Thursday that a Saudi-led 34-nation anti-Islamic State coalition was suspicious, and questioned Saudi Arabia’s competence to lead it.

Hezbollah, which has repeatedly criticized Sunni heavyweight Saudi Arabia over both its military operations in Yemen and its support for Sunni Muslim Islamist rebels in Syria, also said in the statement that it rejected any Lebanese participation in the coalition.

Hezbollah has sent fighters across the border to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against rebel forces.