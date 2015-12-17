FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's Hezbollah says Saudi-led anti-IS coalition is suspicious
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah says Saudi-led anti-IS coalition is suspicious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese Shi‘ite Muslim group Hezbollah said on Thursday that a Saudi-led 34-nation anti-Islamic State coalition was suspicious, and questioned Saudi Arabia’s competence to lead it.

Hezbollah, which has repeatedly criticized Sunni heavyweight Saudi Arabia over both its military operations in Yemen and its support for Sunni Muslim Islamist rebels in Syria, also said in the statement that it rejected any Lebanese participation in the coalition.

Hezbollah has sent fighters across the border to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against rebel forces.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.