Lebanon charges 28 over cafe bombing: judicial source
#World News
January 20, 2015 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanon charges 28 over cafe bombing: judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lebanese Army soldier stands guard inside a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon charged 28 people on Tuesday for involvement in a double suicide bomb attack in the northern city of Tripoli this month which killed at least nine people, a judicial source said.

Four of those charged by the main military court are in custody after being arrested last week on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization that was plotting to carry out further attacks in Lebanon, the source said.

The other 24 people charged remain at large, the source added.

The bombing by suspected Sunni Islamist militants took place at a cafe in an Alawite neighborhood of Tripoli on Jan. 10.

It appeared aimed at stirring sectarian strife in a country that has suffered regular spillover from the civil war in neighboring Syria.

The attack, condemned across Lebanon’s political spectrum, prompted widespread raids by security forces, including on a prison which had effectively been taken over by its Islamist inmates.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gareth Jones

