AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 12, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 3 years ago

Nusra Front threatens action against Lebanese soldiers after prison raid: Twitter account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front threatened on Monday action against members of the Lebanese security forces it holds as captives after police stormed a wing of the country’s largest prison where Islamist militants are detained.

“As a result of the deterioration of security in Lebanon, you will hear about surprises regarding the fate of the prisoners with us,” the Nusra Front said on its Twitter account.

Four of the soldiers held by the Nusra Front have been killed in detention despite ongoing negotiations with the Lebanese authorities for their release.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
