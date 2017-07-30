FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 8,000 to leave Lebanese border zone in deal, security source says
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 1:54 PM / a minute ago

About 8,000 to leave Lebanese border zone in deal, security source says

1 Min Read

A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border, July 29, 2017.Ali Hashisho

BEIRUT (Reuters) - About 8,000 people have registered to leave the Lebanese border region near Arsal for a rebel-held area of Syria as part of a local ceasefire between Hezbollah and the Nusra Front, a security source in Lebanon said on Sunday.

The ceasefire came into effect on Thursday and will involve the departure of all Nusra militants from the area around Arsal along with any of the civilians living in the area's refugee camps who wish to leave with them.

Reporting By Angus McDowall, editing by Larry King

