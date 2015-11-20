FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia tells Lebanon it will conduct navy exercise: agency
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

Russia tells Lebanon it will conduct navy exercise: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia has told Lebanese authorities it wants to conduct a three-day naval exercise which could affect civilian flights in Lebanese airspace, Lebanon’s National News Agency said on Friday.

Russia has said it wants the maneuvers to start at midnight local time and to last three days, the NNA said, citing a telegram from the Russian navy.

A Russian defense ministry official in Moscow declined any immediate comment. Russia has been carrying out air strikes against rebels opposed to its ally President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Lebanon’s neighbor, for nearly two months.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.