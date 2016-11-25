FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lebanese army detains an IS leader, other militants: security sources
#World News
November 25, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 9 months ago

Lebanese army detains an IS leader, other militants: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese army detained an Islamic State leader and 11 other militants in a dawn raid on Friday near the town of Arsal on the Syrian border, security sources said.

Ahmad Yousef Amoun, the Islamic State leader, was wounded in a shootout during the raid. The army seized a large quantity of weapons and explosive belts, the sources said.

The town of Arsal was the location of a major attack by jihadists from Islamic State and the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front in 2014. Islamic State is still holding nine Lebanese soldiers kidnapped by the group during the attack.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones

