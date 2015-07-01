FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese army says kills five militants at Syria border
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Lebanese army says kills five militants at Syria border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese army said on Wednesday it had killed five militants in a clash at the border zone with Syria, the second such confrontation in less than a week.

A security source identified the militants as members of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, one of the insurgent groups fighting in the Syrian civil war.

An army statement said they were targeted as they attempted to cross between the Lebanese town of Arsal and the nearby border zone and identified one of the dead as a Syrian.

Militants from the Nusra Front and the Islamic State jihadist group last year staged an incursion into Arsal that triggered several days of lethal battles with the army.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, is mounting a joint operation with the Syrian army aimed at driving both Nusra and Islamic State from the border zone.

The army said on Friday it had killed two militants who were trying to reach the town of Arsal from the border zone.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.