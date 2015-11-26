Operation in Syria kills person involved Beirut attacks: TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An operation in Syria launched by the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah killed a person involved in the logistics of suicide bomb attacks in southern Beirut earlier this month, Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV and Syrian state media said on Thursday.

The operation killed the person “responsible for transporting the two Borj al-Barajneh suicide bombers”, al-Manar said in a news flash.

Syrian state television said the man was an Islamic State operative who had coordinated the transport of suicide bombers from the jihadist-held Raqqa province in Syria to Lebanon.

Islamic State claimed the Nov. 12 explosions which targeted a crowded residential district in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which are dominated by Hezbollah. The Shi‘ite movement has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

On Wednesday a Lebanese military court in Beirut charged 26 people with belonging to Islamic State. Of those charged, including Syrian and Lebanese nationals, 23 were directly linked to the bombings, a judicial source said.