FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Operation in Syria kills person involved Beirut attacks: TV
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 9:19 AM / 2 years ago

Operation in Syria kills person involved Beirut attacks: TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An operation in Syria launched by the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah killed a person involved in the logistics of suicide bomb attacks in southern Beirut earlier this month, Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV and Syrian state media said on Thursday.

The operation killed the person “responsible for transporting the two Borj al-Barajneh suicide bombers”, al-Manar said in a news flash.

Syrian state television said the man was an Islamic State operative who had coordinated the transport of suicide bombers from the jihadist-held Raqqa province in Syria to Lebanon.

Islamic State claimed the Nov. 12 explosions which targeted a crowded residential district in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which are dominated by Hezbollah. The Shi‘ite movement has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

On Wednesday a Lebanese military court in Beirut charged 26 people with belonging to Islamic State. Of those charged, including Syrian and Lebanese nationals, 23 were directly linked to the bombings, a judicial source said.

Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.