Snowstorm in Lebanon strands motorists, hits refugees

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A snowstorm hit Lebanon on Friday, local media reported, stranding motorists and adding to the woes of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees living in makeshift shelters.

Emergency services deployed bulldozers to try to clear roads in mountainous inland areas in the north and south, but efforts were hampered by continuing snowfall later in the day, the National News Agency said.

Roads were closed in some areas and many vehicles trapped, it said.

More than half of Lebanon’s 1 million Syrian refugees live in tented settlements, garages or abandoned buildings.