Obama says will try to block Islamic State from 'digging in' in Libya

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States will continue to try to prevent Islamic State from establishing a foothold in Libya, where political instability has created an opening for the militant group.

“We will continue to take actions where we’ve got a clear operation and a clear target in mind,” Obama said at a news conference in California. He said the United States will work with coalition partners to make sure that “as we see opportunities to prevent ISIS from digging in in Libya, we take them.”