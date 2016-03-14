Russia says Libya military intervention needs U.N. approval

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that a military operation in Libya is only possible if the United Nations Security Council approves it, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

“We know about the plans of military involvement, including in the situation in Libya. Our common view is that it could be done only with the permission of the UN Security Council,” Lavrov said after talks with his Tunisian counterpart in Moscow.

“A possible mandate for an operation against terrorists in Libya must be defined unambiguously so as not to allow perverted and false interpretations.”