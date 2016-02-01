FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. will act on any threat from Libya: U.S. official
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 1, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. will act on any threat from Libya: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The United States would not hesitate to act upon any perceived threat toward it from Libya, but would bring other parties in to discussion on any broader action, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

“First and foremost, when we see a threat to the United States or external plotting, we will not hesitate to act upon that threat,” the official told reporters in Rome.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said:

“Anything broader, I think, would require discussion with the Libyans and with, obviously, coalition partners … The Italians, the French, obviously many of our coalition partners are looking quite closely at Libya.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.