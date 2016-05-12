FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. troops stationed at Libya outposts: Washington Post
May 12, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. troops stationed at Libya outposts: Washington Post

U.S. special forces soldiers talk to each other before they leave their base in Helmand, Afghanistan in this September 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. special operations troops have been stationed at two outposts in Libya since late last year to try to enlist local support for a possible offensive against Islamic State, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

Two teams totaling fewer than 25 troops are operating from around the cities of Misurata and Benghazi to seek potential allies and glean intelligence on threats, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

