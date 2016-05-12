U.S. troops stationed at Libya outposts: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. special operations troops have been stationed at two outposts in Libya since late last year to try to enlist local support for a possible offensive against Islamic State, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

Two teams totaling fewer than 25 troops are operating from around the cities of Misurata and Benghazi to seek potential allies and glean intelligence on threats, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, the newspaper reported.