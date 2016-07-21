U.S. envoy says liberation of Mosul from Islamic State 'now in sight'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Brett McGurk, the United States' envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, on Thursday said the liberation of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State was now an achievable goal and had to be prepared carefully.

"The liberation of Mosul is now in sight," McGurk told about 30 defense and foreign ministers gathered in Washington to discuss the U.S.-led fight against the extremist group.

McGurk said detailed planning was under way to ensure that aid organizations could quickly move in to provide food, shelter and other support for an estimated one million people in the city who have been living under harsh Islamic State rule.