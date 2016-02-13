FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM: regular cooperation with USA on Syria is vital
February 13, 2016 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Russian PM: regular cooperation with USA on Syria is vital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that only regular cooperation between Russia and the United States can lead to a normalization of the situation in Syria.

“I want to emphasize that regular cooperation between Russia and the United States will be crucial,” Medvedev said in a speech at a security conference in Munich. “And I mean regular - every day.”

Medvedev also said he saw no need to scare anyone with a ground operation in Syria. It was not immediately clear to what he was referring.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

