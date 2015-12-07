Italy says to host January meeting of nations fighting Islamic State

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will host a meeting in Rome next month of nations that are united against Islamic State, Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

Gentiloni told reporters the strategy against Islamic State would be discussed “in various meetings, one of these will be in Rome in a month and a half in a meeting of the anti-Daesh (Islamic State) coalition.”

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday Italy had no intention of joining the U.S.-led coalition is attacking Islamic State targets in Syria, warning that the air campaign would only add to chaos in the region.