Merkel says forces fighting in Syria should agree no-fly zone

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the situation in Syria “unacceptable” and renewed her call for a no-fly zone to protect civilians.

“The current situation remains unacceptable and it would be helpful if there was an area in Syria over which nobody could fly attacks,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in a speech.

She said a no-fly zone, agreed between Syrian forces and anti-government rebels, would save lives and help the political process in Syria.