Syrian government signaling aim of military, not political, solution: Kerry
February 4, 2016 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian government signaling aim of military, not political, solution: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Continued attacks by Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air strikes, against opposition-held areas signal their intention to pursue a military rather than a political solution to the Syrian conflict, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Kerry called on the Syrian government and its supporters to halt bombardment of opposition-held areas, especially in Aleppo, and end sieges of civilians in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolution, the State Department said in a statement.

“It is past time for them to meet existing obligations and restore the international community’s confidence in their intentions of supporting a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis,” Kerry said. He added that the United States looked forward to resumption of peace talks later this month.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

