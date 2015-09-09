Russian experts more present in Syria: Syrian army official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian military experts have become more present in Syria over the last year, a Syrian military official said on Wednesday, after Moscow said Russian experts were there to assist with arms deliveries.
“Russian experts are always present but in the last year they have been present to a greater degree,” the official said.
Reports of a Russian military buildup in Syria have alarmed Washington. Syria said on Tuesday there were no Russian troops in combat roles.
Reporting by Tom Perry