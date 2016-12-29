FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible civilian casualties in Mosul air strike: Pentagon
December 29, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 8 months ago

Possible civilian casualties in Mosul air strike: Pentagon

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike by the U.S.-led coalition near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul hit a van in a hospital compound parking lot and could have killed civilians, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

A van carrying Islamic State fighters was targeted and hit in the air strike, the Combined Joint Strike Force said in a statement. "The van was struck in what was later determined to be a hospital compound parking lot resulting in possible civilian casualties," it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

