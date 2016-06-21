FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. aircraft carrier docks in Crete after Islamic State battles
#World News
June 21, 2016 / 3:09 PM / a year ago

U.S. aircraft carrier docks in Crete after Islamic State battles

F/A-18 fighter jet takes off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016.Baz Ratner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier arrived in Crete on Tuesday, giving its 5,500 crew members a Greek island break after seven months at sea and over 2,000 missions launched against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. Navy extended the Truman's deployment by one month to "keep the pressure" on Islamic State until the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier arrived to take over, Vice Admiral James Foggo, commander of the Navy's Sixth Fleet, told Reuters.

The 1,096-feet (334-metre) Truman, as long as the Empire State Building in New York City is tall and with a 4.5-acre (1.8 hectare) flight deck, is due back home in Norfolk, Virginia in mid-July.

For a Reuters Wider Image photo presentation, please click on: reut.rs/28JFxdf

Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
