Leader of al Qaeda in Syria says aiming to take Damascus: TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of al Qaeda’s Syria wing Nusra Front said his group was aiming to capture Damascus and the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would happen quickly.
“We will continue our focus on Damascus and on toppling this regime,” Abu Mohamad al-Golani told news channel Al Jazeera in a rare interview aired on Wednesday. “I assure you, Assad’s fall won’t take a long time.”
He also said Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah, which backs Assad, knew its fate was linked to the Syrian leader and its efforts to save him were in vain.
Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Janet Lawrence