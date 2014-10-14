FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says deeply concerned about Islamic State threat to Syria's Kobani
October 14, 2014 / 8:18 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says deeply concerned about Islamic State threat to Syria's Kobani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told defense chiefs from some 20 countries on Tuesday that he is deeply concerned about the Islamic State assault on the Syrian town of Kobani and that the United States would keep launching air strikes in the area.

Obama, addressing the defense chiefs in a conference room at the Joint Base Andrews military air base outside Washington also said he is concerned about the Islamic State push in Iraq’s Anbar province.

He predicted a “long-term campaign” against the militant group and declared the U.S. and allied goal is to destroy Islamic State so it no longer represents a threat in the region or to the world. He said the campaign will include progress and setbacks.

Separately, Obama said “the world as a whole is not doing enough” to contain the Ebola threat and that it must be stopped at its source in Africa. He said the U.S. healthcare system is strong enough that an Ebola epidemic in the United States is highly unlikely.

