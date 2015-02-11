Obama says military force authorization formed from consulting Congress

President Obama talks about a three-year limit on the authorization of the use of military force against the Islamic State in legislation he is sending to Congress, during his remarks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he consulted Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress before submitting a request for authorization of military force against Islamic State.

Obama said the authorization would bar any large-scale invasion by U.S. ground troops, but could authorize certain strikes involving U.S. special forces and would be limited to three years to give his successor the opportunity to reevaluate the situation with Congress.