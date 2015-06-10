Obama approves up to 450 additional military personnel for Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has approved a plan to deploy up to 450 additional military personnel to a base in Iraq’s Anbar province to train and advise Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said on Wednesday.
Obama also ordered “the expedited delivery of essential equipment and materiel” to Iraqi forces, including Peshmerga and tribal fighters operating under Iraqi command, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu