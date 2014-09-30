Obama meets top aides on Islamic State threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met on Tuesday with top national security advisers to discuss their strategy for countering the Islamic State extremist group, the White House said.

The session came a week after the United States and its allies began launching airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria. Daily bombardments have ensued.

“The president is meeting with his National Security Council to discuss our comprehensive strategy to counter the threat posed by ISIL in Iraq and Syria,” a White House official said.