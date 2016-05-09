FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with national security advisers about Islamic State
May 9, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Obama to meet with national security advisers about Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks following a meeting with his National Security Council at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with his National Security Council on Tuesday morning to discuss U.S. efforts to fight Islamic State militants, the White House said.

“The session is the latest in a series of NSC meetings in recent months convened at the White House and at key departments and agencies, including the CIA, the Department of State and the Department of Defense, on our campaign against the terrorist group,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

