FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, European leaders urge Syria parties to respect truce
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2016 / 5:39 PM / a year ago

Obama, European leaders urge Syria parties to respect truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and the leaders of Germany, Italy, Britain and France on Monday called on parties in the Syrian war to respect an agreement to cease hostilities and make peace talks work, the White House said in a statement.

“They called on all parties to respect the cessation, ensure humanitarian access, and contribute to the success of the Geneva talks on political transition,” the White House said after the meeting of the leaders in Hanover, Germany.

“They also called on those with influence on the parties to the conflict to press them to refrain from any actions that put the cessation and political talks at risk,” it said.

The leaders also agreed on the “strong and urgent need” to help Libya grow its economy and build up the capacity of its security sector to counter the threat posed by Islamic State, the statement said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.