Obama says Russia has been weakened by Syrian conflict
October 2, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Russia has been weakened by Syrian conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said he would not turn the Syrian civil war into a “proxy war” between the United States and Russia as the two countries launch air strikes on different opponents of President Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

“We’re not going to make Syria into a proxy war between the United States and Russia. This is not some superpower chessboard contest,” Obama said at a White House news conference. “This is not some superpower chessboard contest.”

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Sandra Maler

