Obama says Russia has been weakened by Syrian conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said he would not turn the Syrian civil war into a “proxy war” between the United States and Russia as the two countries launch air strikes on different opponents of President Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

"We're not going to make Syria into a proxy war between the United States and Russia. This is not some superpower chessboard contest," Obama said at a White House news conference.