Obama to Russia's Putin: cease air campaign on moderate Syrian opposition - White House
February 14, 2016 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to Russia's Putin: cease air campaign on moderate Syrian opposition - White House

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama discussed the Syria crisis with Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, including the importance of rushing humanitarian aid to that country and containing air strikes, the White House said on Sunday.

“In particular, President Obama emphasized the importance now of Russia playing a constructive role by ceasing its air campaign against moderate opposition forces in Syria,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Larry King

