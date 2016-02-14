Obama to Russia's Putin: cease air campaign on moderate Syrian opposition - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama discussed the Syria crisis with Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, including the importance of rushing humanitarian aid to that country and containing air strikes, the White House said on Sunday.
“In particular, President Obama emphasized the importance now of Russia playing a constructive role by ceasing its air campaign against moderate opposition forces in Syria,” the White House said in a statement.
