Obama meets with formerly detained Washington Post reporter Rezaian

The Washington Post's Tehran bureau chief Jason Rezaian delivers remarks at the grand opening of the Washington Post newsroom in Washington January 28, 2016. Rezaian was recently released from 18 months in prison in Iran. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met with Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post reporter who was released from Iran earlier this year, at the State Department on Monday, a White House official said.