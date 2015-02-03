FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama offers condolences for slain Jordanian hostage
February 3, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

Obama offers condolences for slain Jordanian hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday offered his condolences to the family of slain Jordanian hostage Mouath al-Kasaesbeh and vowed the U.S.-led coalition would continue to fight Islamic State militants.

Obama praised al-Kasaesbeh for his bravery and said he was “in the vanguard of the effort to degrade and defeat the threat” posed by militants from Islamic State, also known as ISIL.

“Today, the coalition fights for everyone who has suffered from ISIL’s inhumanity. It is their memory that invests us and our coalition partners with the undeterred resolve to see ISIL and its hateful ideology banished to the recesses of history,” Obama said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton

