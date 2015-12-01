FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says does not expect quick change in Russian strategy in Syria
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says does not expect quick change in Russian strategy in Syria

U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) look on during a meeting with turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Paris, France December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he does not expect a quick shift in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy in Syria, but believes Moscow eventually may align itself with the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants.

“I think Mr. Putin understands that with Afghanistan fresh in the memory for him to simply get bogged down in an inconclusive and paralyzing civil conflict is not the outcome that he’s looking for,” Obama said during a news conference at the climate change conference in Paris.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.