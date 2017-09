U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is slated to meet on Wednesday morning with his national security advisers to review the “homeland security posture” of the United States after Islamic State attacks in Paris and “as we enter the holiday season,” the White House said in a statement.