Islamic State kills 17 people in Palmyra, some beheaded: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State militants have killed at least 17 people including members of the Syrian security forces and pro-government civilians in the city of Palmyra which it seized from the army this week, a monitoring group said on Thursday.

Some of those killed were beheaded, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Islamic State seized Palmyra, also known as Tadmur, on Wednesday. The Observatory says Islamic State killed a total of 49 people in areas near Palmyra as it advanced towards the ancient city.