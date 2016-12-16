U.S.-led strikes destroy tanks, air defenses near Syria's Palmyra

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday it destroyed 14 tanks, an air defense artillery system and other weaponry near the Syrian city of Palmrya after Islamic State seized the city from Syrian and Russian forces this month.

The strikes, which the military said in a statement took place on Thursday, followed a warning from the U.S. military that it could strike weapons it believed posed a danger to the U.S.-led coalition in the region.