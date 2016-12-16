China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships
BEIJING China's military has carried out its first ever live-fire drills using an aircraft carrier and fighters in the northeastern Bohai Sea close to Korea, state media said.
WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday it destroyed 14 tanks, an air defense artillery system and other weaponry near the Syrian city of Palmrya after Islamic State seized the city from Syrian and Russian forces this month.
The strikes, which the military said in a statement took place on Thursday, followed a warning from the U.S. military that it could strike weapons it believed posed a danger to the U.S.-led coalition in the region.
VATICAN CITY Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and opposition leader Alvaro Uribe met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, as the government looked to build consensus for a peace deal with Marxist rebels.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up two days of talks on Thursday, with numerous economic deals but no big breakthrough on a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties since World War Two.