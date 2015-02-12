Pelosi says Obama war powers plan will be difficult to pass

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday it will be difficult for Congress to pass President Barack Obama’s new proposal to use military force against Islamic State militants.

Pelosi told a news conference “it is going to be hard” for Republicans and Democrats to reach consensus on a plan, given differences over restrictions in Obama’s proposal.

Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, largely oppose the plan’s limitations on the large-scale use of ground combat troops. But many Democrats want a blanket ban on the use of such troops.