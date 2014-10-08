FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon says not weighing Turkey's buffer zone proposal now
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 8, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon says not weighing Turkey's buffer zone proposal now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday that a Turkish proposed buffer zone was not one of the military options under consideration as a U.S.-led coalition pursues airstrikes in Syria, but acknowledged it was a subject of discussions with Ankara.

“This is not a new issue,” Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby told a news conference, noting longstanding Turkish interest in a buffer zone.

“It is now not on the table as a military option that we’re considering. That said, I think it’s a topic of continued discussions.”

Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.