Iraq rescue was 'unique' situation, not change in tactics: Pentagon
October 22, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq rescue was 'unique' situation, not change in tactics: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed hostage rescue mission in Iraq that freed some 70 Islamic State prisoners but left one U.S. special forces trooper dead was a “unique circumstance,” not a change in U.S. tactics in the war, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a briefing that Defense Secretary Ash Carter approved U.S. involvement in the operation based on the authorities he had in the current conflict and notified White House national security officials before it took place.

He said U.S. special operations forces provided helicopters for the mission and sent some troops to accompany the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters who led the raid. In addition to the U.S. trooper killed in the fight, several Peshmerga fighters were wounded, he said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler

