U.S., Russia militaries to hold talks shortly on Syria: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and Russian militaries will hold talks at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday via secure video conference to seek ways to keep their militaries apart as they wage parallel campaigns of airstrikes in Syria, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Elissa Slotkin, an acting assistant secretary of defense, and a senior uniformed military officer from the Joint Staff would represent the Pentagon in the talks.