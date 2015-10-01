FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Russia militaries to hold talks shortly on Syria: U.S. official

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks near military vehicles during what they said was preparations for an operation to strike at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in order to break a siege on the city of Beit Gin located in western countryside of Damascus in Deraa, Syria September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and Russian militaries will hold talks at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday via secure video conference to seek ways to keep their militaries apart as they wage parallel campaigns of airstrikes in Syria, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Elissa Slotkin, an acting assistant secretary of defense, and a senior uniformed military officer from the Joint Staff would represent the Pentagon in the talks.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

