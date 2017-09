Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz addresses a news conference at the Chancellery in Warsaw, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s will resettle 60 Christian families fleeing from Syria and will consider further steps to help Christian refugees at risk of persecution in the country, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.

“We will start from 60 families,” Kopacz told a news conference.