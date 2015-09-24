Kremlin says too early to speak of possible Putin-Obama meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was too early to speak about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama next week in New York, or topics for discussion.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told journalists on a conference call that there have been “certain agreements” made between Russia and Israel about coordinated military actions over Syria.
