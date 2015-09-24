FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says too early to speak of possible Putin-Obama meeting
September 24, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says too early to speak of possible Putin-Obama meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was too early to speak about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama next week in New York, or topics for discussion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told journalists on a conference call that there have been “certain agreements” made between Russia and Israel about coordinated military actions over Syria.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

