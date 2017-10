Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi highlighted in a phone conversation on Monday that the fight against terrorists should continue not only in Syria but also in Libya and Yemen, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin informed Sisi about the implementation of a Syria ceasefire agreement which the Russian leader said was key for stabilizing the situation in the country.