Kurdish PYD says no deal yet on passage of Free Syrian Army fighters into Kobani

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The co-chair of the Syrian Kurdish PYD said on Friday that no agreement has been reached yet on the passage of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters into the besieged border town of Kobani, contradicting comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We already established connection with FSA but no such agreement has been reached yet as Mr. Erdogan has mentioned,” Saleh Muslim told Reuters via phone from Brussels.

He referred to the Turkish President’s comments that 1,300 FSA fighters had been cleared to cross into Kobani.