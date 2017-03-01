FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. in talks with Turkey over role in Raqqa operation: general
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. in talks with Turkey over role in Raqqa operation: general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of U.S forces fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria said on Wednesday that talks were underway with Turkey on the role it might play in liberating the militant group's de facto capital of Raqqa.

"We are engaged in discussions with the Turks on how they might participate in the liberation of Raqqa and I don't know what the numbers of their participation might be," U.S. Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

