6 months ago
Kurds to participate in Raqqa offensive - U.S. commander
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 6 months ago

Kurds to participate in Raqqa offensive - U.S. commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some Kurdish fighters will participate in the offensive to seize the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State because there are some Kurds in the predominantly Arab city, the top U.S. commander in Iraq said on Thursday.

"There are going to be Kurds assaulting Raqqa for sure. The number, the size of them, and how many Kurdish units are participating in that, I can't really say right now," said Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, who is leading the coalition campaign against the militant group.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

