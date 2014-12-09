WFP restarts food aid for Syrian refugees after campaign

Syrian refugee children sit in a box at a makeshift settlement in Qab Elias in the Bekaa valley December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.N. World Food Program is restarting food aid for 1.7 million Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt after it received enough donations to fund the halted program.

The WFP said on Dec. 1 it was suspending the aid because it had run out of money. This meant electronic vouchers allowing refugees to buy food in stores were not topped up for December, putting them at risk of hunger during the harsh winter period.

The agency said on Tuesday that a fundraising drive since then had raised $80 million, which will allow it to distribute new funds of around $30 per family member by mid-December and also leaving some funding for next month.

“This outpouring of support in such a short time is unprecedented,” WFP Executive Director Ertharin Cousin said in a statement.

Government donations made up the bulk of the amount raised while individuals and private sector donors in 158 countries contributed $1.8 million, it added. It did not say which states had donated money.

Syrian refugees who had their food aid cut said that without it they would be unable to feed themselves, educate their children or warm their tents through the winter.

Syria’s civil war is entering its fourth winter and donors have provided just over half the money the United Nations sought this year.